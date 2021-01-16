Let’s get creative – How art has the power to improve your life

Art is everywhere around us, whether we’re aware of it or not – it’s in the design of the products we buy, in the clothes we wear, in the music we listen to, in the graffiti murals we walk past every day, in the books we read and so on. We live in a creative world and we’re surrounded by art every step of the way, even if we’re too busy to pay much attention to it. Still, this doesn’t make it any less powerful, nor does it diminish the impact it can have in our lives.

More often than not, art influences us in subtle and unexpected ways. But what if we get intentional with it and harvest its power so we can make it work in our favor and help us lead a healthier and happier life? Could that be possible? Well, there’s more than enough scientific evidence to back up the positive effects art can have on our health and wellbeing. This proves that art is not just a sight for sore eye, but it can also provide a path to self-improvement. So let’s and explore this dimension for a while and find out how art can make our lives better.

Art provides comfort and escape

We live in a hectic world where feeling stressed and exhausted by everyday tasks and responsibilities has become the norm. In the middle of all this hustle and bustle it’s difficult to find a peaceful moment or a way to disconnect from all the things that make us feel anxious and tired, yet we desperately need to press pause and breathe.

There are countless methods to de-stress and reduce the pressure of the outside world, but what if many of them are out of reach? Not everyone has the time or the possibility to go to the gym, take a short vacation or spend time in nature. When your options are limited, art can provide the much-needed comfort and escape you’re looking for. Just looking at some serene paintings can help you unwind and bring a sense of calm and tranquility. So next time you want to recharge your batteries and get away from the madding crowd, a walk through an art gallery or even a flip though an art catalogue can do the trick.

Art is a medicine for the mind and body

Being stressed and exhausted is one thing, but suffering from an actual medical condition is a whole different story. Luckily, art can help in both situations and it’s not just us saying this, but also scientific research and studies in this area conducted over the years. Although art can’t cure an illness, it can provide many benefits for those struggling with health issues.

For example, certain studies revealed that displaying artwork in a hospital environment shortened recovery time and reduced the amount of medication for some patients, while also improving staff productivity. But it’s not just looking at art that can have therapeutic effects. Putting your creative skills to the test and making art yourself can work just as well, if not better, to heal your body and soul.

Art supports learning

You don’t need to have a very strong artistic side to enjoy the benefits art can provide. One might think that people with a passion for exact sciences can’t find any support in artistic expression, because there’s this common misconception that art and science don’t have anything in common. So if you’re interested in chemistry what do you do? You take chemistry classes and search for an expert chemistry tutor who can help you gain as much knowledge as possible in this area.

But where does art fit into the equation? Well, art can help boost your learning capacity by increasing blood flow to the brain, so in a way art can actually make you a bit smarter. It means that if you want to improve your skills, develop critical thinking and broaden your horizons, you might want to make art part of your life.

Art removes boundaries

What kind of boundaries, you wonder? All of them. Art is a universal language that connects people from all societies and walks of life. It doesn’t require translation or explanation as it goes beyond linguistic limitations, so its message can reach each and every one of us. Just think about the remarkable works of art given to us by ancient civilizations. They have transcended time and cultural boundaries and still have the power to amaze us and stir strong emotions within us. Art can convey feelings, ideas and concepts that words simply can’t express. In this respect, it’s superior to any other form of expression known to man.

Art can boost productivity levels

For some, staring at a painting can feel like a waste of time. We say it’s anything but that. In fact, when you’re surrounded by art you’re less likely to procrastinate and lose precious time. A study conducted by Dr. Craig Knight showed that the presence of plants and artwork in an office environment helped boost employees’ productivity levels by 15%. Allowing employees to decorate the space as they pleased had even better results, increasing the numbers to 30%. These impressive outcomes give us more than enough reasons to reconsider our work settings and enrich them with some art works and décor pieces.

The beauty of art brings joy

Surrounding yourself with beautiful art pieces simply makes you happier. Even if you’re not an art connoisseur, art can significantly influence your emotions. Our sensitivity for beauty and fine arts grows and develops throughout our whole life, so it’s natural to feel good when you’re in the presence of an art piece that you find aesthetically pleasing. Each of us experiences art in a different way, so if you want to take full advantage of all the wonderful benefits art offers, you must find those pieces that speak to you on a very deep and personal level and fill your soul with joy.

