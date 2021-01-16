NEW MUSIC: Talented Israeli singer Noga Erez releases “END OF THE ROAD”

Singer-songwriter and producer, Noga Erez ’s latest single, “End of the Road” is out today with a new accompanying video. The visual is Noga’s fourth collaboration with Tel Aviv-based director Indy Hait and is from her new album, KIDS, out March 26th via City Slang.

“These are songs about what we inherit from past generations, how we pass things on,” Noga said about the upcoming LP. “How this game of evolution of our culture and humanity is very much in our hands. We were all somewhat a blank page at some point. KIDS talks about humanity’s potential for both beauty and destruction.”

“Walking towards the unknown with a smile. That’s what I wanted this video to be all about,” Noga says.

“End of the Road” follows other perfect pop hits from KIDS like “VIEWS feat. Reo Cragun & ROUSSO” (“stylish…funk-heavy – Complex), “NO news on TV” (“grainy textures and potent atmospherics – Blackbook) and “You So Done” which explores toxic personal relationships.

Noga Erez burst onto the scene with her debut album ‘Off The Radar’ in 2017, winning acclaim across the globe. While the music she makes in collaboration with her partner and co-writer, composer, and producer Ori Rousso, exploits many of the more physical, dynamic elements of electronic & pop music, it also embraces a cerebral sensitivity that’s made her one of her home city’s most exciting, idiosyncratic artists. NOGA EREZ ON THE WEB: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UC8jilbu- zFcknaZ5ah3C8NA https://www.facebook.com/ NogaErezMusic https://twitter.com/nogaerez https://www.instagram.com/ nogaerez

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



