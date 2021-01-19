NEW MUSIC: Oregon songwriter Kolby Knickebocker releases “OVER AND OVER”

“Over and Over” is a modern take on the 50’s doowop of Otis Redding and Ben King, the song is dedicated to his wife as a reminder that his love will not waiver. Mixed by Sean Moffitt (Mat Kearney, Josh Groban, Ingrid Michaelson), it’s the title track off the upcoming mixed EP due out April 2.

Knickerbocker says, “This song is very special to me as I think of my daughter and son when I hear the lyrics. Knowing that they will one day feel the emotion that I have for their mother, my wife, and knowing that they will one day be able to really hear the dedication that we had as a couple is very personal and special to me.”

