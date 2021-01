After months of LA isolation, Deb Never packed her bags and booked a one-way flight to London, where she moved in with longtime collaborator and UK-based artist Michael Percy (Snoh Alegra, Joy Crookes). Deb would spend the next five months working and writing new music, with an insular group of London-based collaborators.

“Someone Else” is the first glimpse into Deb Never’s time spent across the pond.

