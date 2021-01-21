D.O.A. Frontman and Legendary Punk Rocker Gets Elected

Throughout the 1980s, defining hardcore punk band D.O.A. helped solidify and pave the way for the explosion of politically active punk artists in modern culture alongside other legends such as Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Dead Kennedys, and Minor Threat.

Today, award-winning documentary filmmaker/director Scott Crawford (CREEM: America’s Only Rock’n’Roll Magazine) and producer Paul Rachman (American Hardcore) launched a Kickstarter campaign in support of their new project, Something Better Change. The film documents hardcore punk band D.O.A.’s frontman and lead guitarist Joey “Shithead” Keithley’s unprecedented political rise in his native Burnaby, BC Canada and his 2022 re-election journey while also exploring how music and activism often interlink via raising awareness about important social issues, inspiring people to get involved, and fostering real, dynamic change. Directed by Crawford, the documentary will also feature former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Henry Rollins, Keith Morris (Circle Jerks), Duff McKagan (Guns and Roses), Ian MacKaye (Fugazi), Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), and many more.

