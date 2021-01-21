NEW MUSIC: Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Amorphous – release music video “SUNSHINE (The Light)

They say that music is a culmination of artists borrowing from each other and being inspired by those that came before them. Cool and Dre can say they were inspired.

Dre, when browsing through Instagram came across 19-year-old Orlando Deejay Amorphous mashing up Luther Vandross’ Never Too Much and Rihanna’s Kiss It Better and inspiration struck hard. The next thing he did was get Fat Joe on the phone and tell him that this track was going to be fire! Looping in his producing partner Cool, the result is 2021’s first MUST HEAR track with Fat Joe titled “Sunshine (The Light)”, featuring Amorphous, with Rihanna on the hook, produced by Cool and Dre.

