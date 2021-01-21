NEW MUSIC: LA TikTok star LilHuddy releases “20TH CENTURY VAMPIRE

Singer, songwriter, and TikTok influencer LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson) releases “21st Century Vampire.” He recorded the song and video fresh off the heels of starring in Machine Gun Kelly’s musical film experience Downfalls High.

About the song LILHUDDY says, “It’s okay to be different. That’s the message I’m relaying. In a lot of ways, I’m a very misunderstood kid too.”

Growing up in the Northern California town of Stockton, LILHUDDY’s dad played guitar, ukulele, and banjo, while mom went to college on a music scholarship and his big sister sang in the choir. He developed a passion for a wide swath of influences, ranging from blink-182, My Chemical Romance, All American Rejects, Pierce The Veil, and Black Sabbath to Bruno Mars, One Direction, and 5 Seconds of Summer. Eventually, he found his way to Tik Tok and posted content at a prolific pace, amassing over 1,000 videos and generating over 1.5 billion likes to date.

