Yung Pooda, and DreamDoll ‘Chicken N Grits’ song, has over 28 million TikTok views, and shows the Texas rapper building off his momentum from this breakout year. This year, Yung Pooda has already turned heads with his “Repeat Dat” and “Lies Told” music videos getting over a million views each. Now with more attention on the southern emcee, he links up with DreamDoll, as the pair released a new cut to cap off 2020.

