At the end of 2020, Samm released “All Good,” a showcase of his ever-present vivacious air, which couldn’t be dimmed even after a tumultuous yearn of a pandemic. Flaunt magazine is spot on about Samm: “A music-lover down to the core, creating timeless, feel-good ballads and pairing them with equally powerful visuals that tell a whole story.”

And last week, he made his late-night TV debut performing “All Good” on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

