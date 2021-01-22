NEW MUSIC: Really fun, cool music video from Jon Batiste “I NEED YOU”

Arts & Culture Featured Music

January 22, 2021
Multi-Grammy & Emmy nominated recording artist, Stephen Colbert band leader and activist Jon Batiste released a new single “I Need You” from his forthcoming ‘black pop’ album WE AREThe album is set for worldwide release on March 19 (Verve Records).

“This song is a vibe cleanse. After 2020, this is like a warm hug,” says Batiste. “Let’s bring the vibes back!”

