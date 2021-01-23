NEW MUSIC: gifted Brooklyn/LA rapper Erick the Architect releases “I CAN’T LOSE”

Erick the Architect – founding member/primary producer of Flatbush Zombies – today releases his official debut project as a solo artist: Future Proof. He’s shared a new video for the lead-off track “I Can’t Lose,” and a surprise non-album track “Skinny Ramen Freestyle” earlier this week, and spoke with Brooklyn Vegan about what “future proof” means. Brooklyn Vegan describes the EP as “powerful songs that stand tall next to Flatbush Zombies’ catalog.”
