NEW MUSIC: Guitar wiz Quinn Sullivan releases music video “ALL AROUND THE WORLD”

Today, with the release of his new single and music video “All Around The World,” 21-year-old singer, songwriter, and guitarist Quinn Sullivan celebrates his career, which has seen him tour the world and collaborate with rock’s biggest legends. The child prodigy guitarist has grown to a mature songwriter. It’s the next step for the ambitious musician with a constant view towards the future, marking Sullivan’s evolution into the singer-songwriter genre while still effectively highlighting his guitar mastery.

“I want to stay true to where I come from, and go from there,” says Sullivan. “The artists that inspire me to do that are always hungry for the new. They never repeat themselves. They just grow and become more unique — and that’s what I aim to do as an artist.”

