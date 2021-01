Hey, King! is comprised of songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Natalie London and her partner, vocalist, and percussionist Taylor Plecity. A high-spirited eight-piece orchestral band when playing live, Hey, King! has the exuberance of Arcade Fire, the freewheeling simplicity of Tom Petty, and the wit-filled resonance of Fiona Apple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...