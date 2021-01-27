Most Expensive Art in Casinos All Around the World

In times when the online gambling industry achieves record-breaking numbers in countries from all over the globe, we seem to have forgotten about the good old brick-and-mortar casino experience. The number of online gambling hubs has increased dramatically over the last couple of years. Just head over to gambling-related websites like AmericaGambles.com and you’ll see why the players are genuinely spoilt for choice when it comes to the online casino rooms.

Nevertheless, we will dedicate this specific article to the old-fashioned land-based venues, the ones that gathered slot and table games aficionados of all types to create a unique unparalleled atmosphere which allows you to enjoy art without paying for it. A solid part of the luxurious atmosphere comes from the finest artwork which is to be found in any more popular casino in the world, the United States particularly.

Where can you find the impressive art collections?

The vast majority of the casinos have standard art on the walls. Some works do stand out for being more beautiful than the others, but we can still look at them as a generic part of the industry’s standard folklore. In this specific article, we are going to discuss the expensive art instead, the one to be found in only a handful of casino venues all over the globe.

Casino owners are usually known to be discerning individuals. They are willing to invest in the most unusual things. If they love fine art (and, as you are about to see, some truly do), they will invest heavily in it and make their specific casino stand out in the crowd. These casinos will not put their finest artwork on open display. You are much more likely to see these beautiful works on one of the upper floors or in a special gallery-like exhibit. If you’ve ever wondered where to find the most extraordinary pieces of art in casinos, just stay tuned and enjoy the following list.

The casinos with the most expensive art collections

Las Vegas is the gambling capital of the world, but we will start our art journey in Macau. Its Venetian Casino Resort is one of the largest casinos in the world and has to have a guaranteed spot among the highlighted venues in this type of article. The building itself, built in an amazing deco style, represents a fantastic piece of art. Inside, you can find the works from the biggest masters of the art world all over the place, especially if you get to reserve a spot in the venue’s private poker room.

Next up is Bellagio, one of the best-known land-based casinos on the planet. The Las Vegas gem has played a big role in the popularization of beautiful artworks in casinos thanks to its popular Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art concept. The creations from the all-time greats like Picasso and Monet can still be found there.

We will finish the article with another Sin City beauty. If you truly enjoy fine artworks, we would warmly recommend a visit to the Palms Casino. You’ll see spectacular works from some of the most-established 20th-century artists such as Richard Prince, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Andy Warhol pretty much everywhere you turn.

In the end, we’d just like to remind you to open your eyes to the amazing décor on your next visit to any of the aforementioned casinos. We promise you won’t regret it!

