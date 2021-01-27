NEW MUSIC: R&B singer Son Little releases “PHANTOM KILLER”

Today Son Little has shared his latest single “Phantom Killer.” Also, Son Little released the psych-tinged track “Goddess Wine” in the fall of last year.

Born Aaron Earl Livingston, Little first came to international prominence with his self-titled debut which was released in 2015 on ANTI- Records. NPR hailed Little’s “impeccably crafted songs” as “honest and unpretentious,” while The Independent proclaimed him “a formidable talent,” and Vice declared that he was “dissolving the barrier between R&B and rock ‘n’ roll one tearjerker at a time.”

