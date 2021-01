To kick-off 2021, Lil Mosey traveled to London to film his new song, “Holy Water,” directed by Danny Lopez. Last year, Lil Mosey notched his first Billboard Hot 100 top-ten record with “Blueberry Faygo.” The triple-platinum single peaked at No. 8 on 100 and went No. 1 on Billboard‘s US Rhythmic Chart.

