James Smith’s new single ‘My Oh My’ out today. The single is the second installment to his EP ‘District Line’ out this Spring. “‘ My Oh My’ is a song about loss, of any type really,” said James. To date, James has amassed 200+ million streams with support from Notion, NME, Wonderland, TMRW, Clash Magazine, to name a few, sending their praises on his previous two EP’s.

