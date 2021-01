“‘You Don’t Own Me’ is a song for women about what it’s like to be a woman in this world,” said Pale Waves singer Heather Baron-Gracie. “ How society depicts, judges, and criticizes women on a daily basis. This song is incredibly important to me and I wanted to represent my own experiences. I also wanted to say a f*ck you to everyone that plays by these fake, delusional rules that say women and gender need to fit inside a specific box.”

