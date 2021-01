After receiving unanimous acclaim for her momentous return to Latin music with “De Una Vez,” Selena Gomez releases her new Spanish-language single “Baila Conmigo” (“Dance With Me”) with Rauw Alejandro today. This time around, she joined forces with Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated rising star and Puerto Rican urban phenomenon Rauw Alejandro and tapped into undeniable chemistry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...