Aly & AJ facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: Sisters Aly & AJ release new music video for “LISTEN”

January 29, 2021
jamiemoses288

Today, Aly & AJ dropped their groovy video to their newest track “Listen!!!” which V Mag stated “..proves that they’re still just as badass.” The song is backed by Nancy Wilson of Heart on guitar and backing vocals, as well as Jack Tatum of Wild Nothing on backing vocals and synth. Rolling Stone debuted the video and interviewed Aly & AJ’s on their musical evolution.

“Listen!!!” is a cut off the beloved duo’s hotly anticipated new album (out this Spring, details TBD), and follows their other acclaimed 2020 smashes “Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor” (included in NPR’s “Best Music of 2020” list) and “Attack of Panic” (included in Billboard’s “30 Best Pop Songs of 2020” list). They also participated in TiKToK’s New Years Eve virtual celebration where they performed “Slow Dancing” and “Potential Breakup Song (Explicit).”


About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: