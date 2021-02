Hailing from Boston, AEG’s unconventional approach to the music world has allowed them to surge beyond their beloved hometown and emerge as one of the most uniquely powerful, underground live music experiences in the country.

“We have some new music for you!,” said Adam, “‘All Right Today’ is our first release of 2021 in what we’re calling The Album Project, a studio mission involving 19 tracks we will continue to share in real-time, as we finish them.

