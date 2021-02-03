Photo: Leticia Wiggins
NEW MUSIC: Ohio’s folk rockers Saintseneca release single “ALL YOU’VE GOT IS EVERYONE”

February 3, 2021
jamiemoses288

Today Saintseneca has released their first new single since mid-2019, a heartfelt track titled “All You’ve Got Is Everyone.”

Saintseneca is known for their diverse range of instrumentation in both their recordings, as well as in their live performances.

“I figure a song is kind of like a little tent,” said lead singer and songwriter Zac Little. “A place in space and time – you can pack it up and take it with you, get it out when you need it, and I like to imagine being together inside.”


