NEW MUSIC: Zimbabwa-American artist/activist Shungudzo releases ‘”TO BE ME”

While personal and semi-autobiographical for Shungudzo, the message of “To be me” is universal: the need – and right – to feel safe in one’s own body. The video of her walking down an alley and being harassed by two men shows the vulnerability of a woman.

I wanna walk

Through an alley at night

Without making a knife with a key

Like oh my god

It’s safe

To be me

And the song goes beyond her being a woman to address the danger of being black.

Black in America Black and shoppin’ Black on a jog In a locked apartment Black in car On a sidewalk dancin’ They did nothin’ wrong Why are they in heaven?

