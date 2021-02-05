3 Doors Down facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: 3 Doors Down release “THE BETTER LIFE” video from their upcoming box set

February 5, 2021
jamiemoses288

On March 26, 3 DOORS DOWN will release a re-mastered, 20th Anniversary Edition of The Better Life album along with the nine-song “Escatawpa Sessions” as a box set on high-quality 3LP vinyl. The “Escatawpa Sessions,” recorded in the band’s Mississippi hometown in 1996, features seven demo versions from The Better Life, as well as three previously unreleased tracks. The 3LP box set features a custom lithograph, a six-page booklet with never-before-seen photos and extensive liner notes, and interviews with the band and executives from their label and talent agency.  A 2CD and an expanded digital album will also be available.  The 2CD and digital album each feature four new bonus tracks including, “The Better Life (XX Mix),” a new mix by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge, “Kryptonite (2000 Acoustic),” “Be Like That (2000 Acoustic),” and “Wasted Me (With Harp Version).”


