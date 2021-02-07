NEW MUSIC: San Diego teen rapper LEx Lidia releases “DIAMOND GIRL” (this is not a Seals and Croft cover)

“Diamond Girl” is the first release of 2021 for promising young hip-hop artist, LEx Lidia. At just 19, LEx Lidia is a visionary within his own right, drawing inspiration from multiple genres including jazz, hip-hop, and soul. A self-taught producer, engineer, and multi-instrumentalist, LEx is masterfully blending hip-hop beats and pop vocal melodies, as are best heard in “Diamond Girl”. The song itself is inspired not by a love, but more so the lack thereof.

“Time and time again, meeting the perfect potential lover is hard. This song is about how I might stumble upon that one girl along the road that was different than all the rest – my diamond girl. At times I felt as if I needed to be in love to write music, but what actually inspired me was not having my Diamond Girl in the first place.”

The “Diamond Girl” music video was directed by Matt Alonzo (known for directing Chris Brown and Justin Bieber music videos), features over a dozen TikTok influencers with a combined following of 5+ million.

