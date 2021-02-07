NEW MUSIC: Very cool artsy music video “GET HIGH” from Chet Faker

Today, chart-topping artist Chet Faker has released a brand new single titled “Get High” via Detail Records / BMG. The track arrives alongside a self-made music video that’s filled with a vibrant array of mind-melting animated visuals, aptly channeling the song’s escapist lyricism.

Preceded by the pensive track “Low”, “Get High” marks the second Chet Faker single since Nick Murphy revived the acclaimed project in late 2020. “Sometimes you just need a break,” says Murphy about “Get High.” “I find myself wanting to escape just for a little while and the song sort of showed up on its own.”

