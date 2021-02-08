ARTECHOUSE kicks off its 2021 exhibition season with renowned fractal artist Julius Horsthuis

ARTECHOUSE, the nation’s first innovative digital art destination with locations in Washington, DC, New York City and Miami Beach, opens its 2021 NYC exhibition season with Geometric Properties by Julius Horsthuis, an award-winning visual and fractal artist based out of Amsterdam. The immersive audio-visual installation is the latest in the ARTECHOUSE series of collaborations with some of the leading artists working at the intersection of art, science and technology. A mind-bending journey through the infinite geometric patterns of fractal worlds, it takes us on an exploration from our recent past to an ideal future — one that returns to nature and math as a source for inspiration. Open to all ages, Geometric Properties is on view March 1 to September 6, 2021 at ARTECHOUSE NYC (439 W 15th St).

Led by founder Sandro Kereselidze, the ARTECHOUSE creative team continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to educate and delight visitors, as well as empower the artist community looking for new ways to showcase their cutting edge projects.

“Our collaboration with Julius Horsthuis has always focused on finding innovative approaches to exhibiting fractal artworks in a real-world setting. Now in our second exhibition together, we have pushed the boundaries further than ever with the most technologically-advanced fractal experience yet. Combining Horsthuis’s beautiful immersive worlds of endless patterns and our state-of-the-art systems, we were able to create a groundbreaking exploration of the depths of mathematics and digital nature.” – Sandro, Founder & Chief Creative Officer

Horsthuis envisions his process much like a National Geographic photographer and filmmaker, where he is operating in a world that already exists and it is up to him to search for the right angle and present his surroundings in the most impactful way possible.

Through the creative cinematic expression of the endless iterations and fractional dimensions, Geometric Properties explores mathematical patterns to stimulate existential self-reflection and emphasize the pure wonderment of being. Inspired by a vision of mathematics as the language of nature, Horsthuis presents a new existence: an immersive, eternal reality removed from the complexities of the everyday. Within this reimagined world, we are free to visualize ourselves within the larger whole.

“In a time where disease and division characterize our daily reality, I want to show a different existence. An eternal reality of healing and harmony. Not in some new-age kind of way, or with another utopic vision detached from humanity, but just by being in awe of endless iterations and multiple dimensions. This might be the perfect time for us to be in awe – to quiet our self-interest and make us realize we’re part of a larger whole.” – Julius Horsthuis

Commissioned for ARTECHOUSE NYC, Geometric Properties is the first solo exhibition of Horsthuis’ work in New York City. His previous work has been featured in the Academy Award winning “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) and VFX-breakthrough film “Koning van Katoren” (2012), and he is known for his collaborations with visual artists Android Jones and musical artists like ODESZA, Meshuggah, and Birds of Paradise. Horsthuis considers his art – “a journey of discovery”, as he uncovers to the eye of the viewer the immensely unique fractal reality. Using fractals to create sci-fi type worlds is something of an outlier when it comes to visual art or motion graphics.

The installation features original soundtracks by Michael Stearns as well as David Levy. Original work from ARTECHOUSE’s creative team with Fractal Lab by Simon Alexander Adams and Corrugated Origami pieces exploring principles of fractals by Ray Schamp will be on display alongside Julius Horsthuis’s focal piece.

NEW YORK CITY TIMES AND TICKETS:

artechouse.com/program/geometric-properties

Geometric Properties is on view beginning March 1st, 2021

Daily General Admissions:

Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

