Cage The Elephant Score 10th #1 Song On The Billboard Alternative Chart

Today, Grammy award-winning rock band Cage The Elephant announces that their song “Skin and Bones (Mix 2020)” is their tenth #1 on Billboard’s Alternative chart. The song ties Cage The Elephant with Foo Fighters for fourth place as the band with most #1s at Alternative Radio. “Skin and Bones (Mix 2020)” is also the third song off their recent and celebrated album Social Cues to go #1 on the Alternative chart.

Cage The Elephant won their second Grammy Award for 2020’s Best Rock Album with Social Cues (RCA). The band won 2017’s Best Rock Album GRAMMY for Tell Me I’m Pretty and was nominated in 2015 for Best Alternative Music Album for Melophobia.

WWW.CAGETHEELEPHANT.COM

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



