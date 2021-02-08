photo Cage The Elephant WEDG 2020 concert poster
Cage The Elephant Score 10th #1 Song On The Billboard Alternative Chart

February 8, 2021
jamiemoses288

Today, Grammy award-winning rock band Cage The Elephant announces that their song “Skin and Bones (Mix 2020)” is their tenth #1 on Billboard’s Alternative chart. The song ties Cage The Elephant with Foo Fighters for fourth place as the band with most #1s at Alternative Radio. “Skin and Bones (Mix 2020)” is also the third song off their recent and celebrated album Social Cues to go #1 on the Alternative chart.

Cage The Elephant won their second Grammy Award for 2020’s Best Rock Album with Social Cues (RCA). The band won 2017’s Best Rock Album GRAMMY for Tell Me I’m Pretty and was nominated in 2015 for Best Alternative Music Album for Melophobia.

