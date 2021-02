Virtual and In-Library Programs and Activities @ the Downtown Central Library

Tuesday, February 9

Wednesday, February 10

12:00 PM 1:30 PM Black History Month celebration: Three contemporary Black women inventors – Patent & Trademark Resource Center (virtual)

Thursday, February 11

Saturday, February 13

1:00 PM 2:00 PM Second Saturdays with Young Audiences of WNY (virtual: Facebook)

Sunday, February 14

10:00 AM 11:00 AM Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Ms. Nancy (virtual: Facebook)

Tuesday, February 16

12:00 PM 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Ancestry Library Edition (virtual: Zoom)

12:30 PM 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Michele Agosto, Buffalo Public Schools (virtual: Zoom)

2:00 PM 3:00 PM Trademark Basics Boot Camp, Module 3: Application requirements – Patent & Trademark Resource Center (virtual

Wednesday, February 17

Thursday, February 18

10:00 AM 11:00 AM Dental Health Month Event (virtual: Facebook)

1:00 PM 3:00 PM Copyright basics and considerations for entrepreneurs and small businesses – Patent & Trademark Resource Center (virtual)

Friday, February 19

3:30 PM 5:00 PM Teen Take & Make Craft Hangout: Pick up a craft kit, then join other teens 13-17 to craft and hang out via Zoom (virtual: Zoom)

Saturday, February 20

B is for Book Online Winter Reading Challenge is open through March 5

Valentine Take & Make Crafts. Kits available for children of all ages. February 8-14

Blind Date with an International Book. Free books in foreign languages for adults. February 10-28

See all FREE library programs this month: https://bit.ly/36KRRIO

Central Library Hours Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Closed Monday Feb. 15) Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery Telling the Story: Enslavement of African People in the United States. Main floor Buffalo African-American Museum Exhibit. Main floor, through February 28

The Black Doll Exhibit. Main floor, opening February 25

