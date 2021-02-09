International Winter Celebration of Birds on the Niagara Inbox

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

February 12, 13, 14, 2021 February 12, 13, 14, 2021

Birds on the Niagara is an international partnership of organizations, agencies, and individuals, dedicated to promoting the conservation and enjoyment of the Niagara River Strait. Birds on the Niagara celebrates the magnificent winter presence of birds and the nature that sustains them, and endeavor to explore and activate conservation strategies.

SILENT AUCTION

will run through Saturday, February 14, 2021.

Click the link above. Go to this link to see great items. 100% of all proceeds go to support Birds On The Niagara!

Autographed Books | Adventures | Tours

Baskets | SnowShoes | Art | Games

And more…

The 2021 programs are virtual. All programs are free to view at: birdsontheniagara.org ​and on Facebook at the time of the event.

Friday, February 12, 2021

6:00 – 7:00 PM | 2021 Meet and Greet

7:00 – 8:00 PM | Justin Peter, “Moving Beyond Seagulls: An Introduction to Gulls”

8:00 – 8:30 PM | Buffalo Audubon Society, “Virtual Owl Prowl”

Saturday, February 13, 2021

1:00 – 2:00 PM | Tony Beck + Nina Stavlund, “Photographing Birds on the Niagara”

2:00 – 3:00 PM | Tifft Nature Preserve, “Virtual Winter Backyard Birds”

3:00 – 4:00 PM | Jajean Rose-Burney + Jay Burney, “The Niagara River Globally Significant Important Bird Area and the Ramsar Wetlands of International Significance”

4:00 – 5:00 PM | Paloma Plant, “Your Pane is Their Pain”

5:00 – 6:00 PM | Dr. Timothy Beatley, “The Bird Friendly and Biophilic City: Integrating Safe natural Habitats into Urban Design and Planning”

6:00 – 7:00 PM | Dr. J. Drew Lanham, “Coloring the Conservation Conversation”

​Sunday February 14, 2021

11:00 AM-Noon| Niagara River Greenway Commission, “Conservation of Bird Habitats on the Niagara River” ​

Noon – 1:00 PM | Marcie Jacklin + Jay Burney, “Conserving Critical Places in the Niagara Region: Saving Waverly Woods”

1:00 – 2:00 PM | Ann McCooey, “The Habitat Project”

​2:00 – 3:00 PM | Buffalo Audubon Society, “Niagara Falls, North America’s Destination for Gulls”

3:00 – 4:00 PM | Amanda Bichel, “A Birds Eye View of the Niagara River”

4:00 – 5:00 PM | BON21 Closing Roundtable, an informative and lively roundtable discussion about what we have learned and what are our next steps to work on conservation strategies in the Niagara River Corridor.

KEYNOTE PRESENTATION

Program Title: Coloring the Conservation Conversation

Presented by J. Drew Lanham

Dr. Lanham is Distinguished Alumni Professor of Wildlife Ecology at Clemson University, a National Audubon board member, and a contributor to BirdNote on NPR. His focus is on the ecology of songbirds and the intersections of race, place, and conservation, with wild birds as the conduit for understanding.

Social Justice and Race have been a fundamental focus of 2020. The Black Lives Matters Movement emerged as a reaction to both generations of racism, and the rise of American politics since 2016. J. Drew Lanham is a leader in the social justice movement and has given voice to raising awareness and conscience as it relates to being an African American man and a profoundly important conservationist. Dr. Lanham will discuss what it means to embrace the full breadth of his African American heritage and his deep kinship to nature and the adoration of birds. the convergence of ornithologist, college professor, poet, author and conservation activist blend to bring our awareness of the natural world and our moral responsibility to move it forward in new ways. Candid by nature, and because of it, Lanham will examine how conservation must be a rigorous science, and an evocative art, inviting diversity and race to play active roles in celebrating our natural world.

