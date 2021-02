Melodic doom heavyweights RED MOON ARCHITECT have shared a live performance video for the track “Journey.” Drummer Saku Moilanen said “Journey is one of my all time favorites that has only been played live a few times. We’re happy to share this clip from our special stream gig and hope we can play this live for you all soon!”

