After a two-month closure due to COVID-19, the museum will reopen to the general public this Thursday, February 11. The Center will maintain its safety precautions from the summer and fall, including mandatory mask usage, social distancing, and reduced capacity.

“Our priorities remain the same– keeping our staff and visitors healthy, and fulfilling our mission,” says executive director Dennis Kois. “Our decision to re-open again is based on the most recent Erie County data reporting declining COVID-19 new cases and hospitalization rates, and significant signs of progress statewide. We will continue to monitor state and CDC guidelines daily and respond accordingly.”

The number of visitors will be capped at 225 at any time, 25 percent of the Center’s gallery capacity. Additional protocols to protect staff and visitors include:

A single-directional flow throughout the building. Social distancing will be enforced with signage throughout the facility.

All visitors, ages 2 and up, will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines, including maintaining a six-foot distance from others. The Center requires visitors to bring their own masks.

Hand sanitation stations are installed for staff and visitors.

Plexiglass shields have been installed at the Visitor Services reception desk and Museum Store.

The Center will maintain a rigorous daily cleaning schedule and will frequently sanitize high touch areas, such as door handles and benches.

Visitors and staff will enter and exit through designated doors to ensure social distancing. Museum staff will be wearing masks in all public areas.

Museum hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm (10 am – 11 am reserved for members and high-risk individuals), and Sundays, Noon – 4 pm.

Experience four new exhibitions. Burchfield Penney deputy director Scott Propeack said, “Although planned and worked on for years, the new exhibitions opening seem drawn up as a response to our pollical and social moment.” You’ll hear more about them this week. We look forward to welcoming you back!

Tuesday, February 9 Wendell Castle (1932-2018), Spooning Chairs, 2002; Maple, Jelutong, 20 x 43 x 40 inches; Burchfield Penney Art Center, Gift of HSBC Bank and the artist, by exchange, 2008 Take A Look (TALK) Short videos created for art teachers that promote looking at an artwork in the Center’s collection. Students will observe, sketch, and use critical thinking skills. This Take a Look (TALK) is about deceiving the eye, view it here. Thursday, February 11 Burchfield Penney Reopens Museum hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm (10 am – 11 am reserved for members and high-risk individuals), and Sundays, Noon – 4 pm.

Charles E. Burchfield & The American Scene: Self-Guided Tour Tour of the exhibition that examines the period between 1918 and 1935, when Burchfield was seen as a painter of what has come to be called the American Scene. Learn more about the exhibition here. SHELTER: A Conversation with Susan Abulhawa and Dr. Lorna Perez 7 pm Two dynamic speakers discuss topics spotlighted in the SHELTER exhibition by Lisa Karrer, opening this Thursday, read bios here. The installation heightens awareness of the importance of Buffalo, which serves as a critical sanctuary for refugees. Event will stream from the Burchfield Penney Facebook page and Zoom, join here ,. LIVE line-up – 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm Performances by Kevin Sampson and Philip Stephen, as well as artist talks by Margaret Schrecongost and Masha Sha. More details later this week.

