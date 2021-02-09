Charles E. Burchfield & The American Scene: Self-Guided Tour
Tour of the exhibition that examines the period between 1918 and 1935, when Burchfield was seen as a painter of what has come to be called the American Scene. Learn more about the exhibition here.

SHELTER: A Conversation with Susan Abulhawa and Dr. Lorna Perez 7 pm
Two dynamic speakers discuss topics spotlighted in the SHELTER exhibition by Lisa Karrer, opening this Thursday, read bios here. The installation heightens awareness of the importance of Buffalo, which serves as a critical sanctuary for refugees. Event will stream from the Burchfield Penney Facebook page and Zoom, join here,.

LIVE line-up – 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Performances by Kevin Sampson and Philip Stephen, as well as artist talks by Margaret Schrecongost and Masha Sha. More details later this week.