Virtual Black History Month Events by the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

(Niagara Falls, NY) – The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is celebrating Black History Month through a series of virtual events this February. Each Friday at 7pm this month, the public can join captivating discussions relating to Black history from the comfort of their home.

Interim Director of Education for the Heritage Center, Christine Bacon looks forward to engaging the public through these meaningful discussions.

“Participating in the Center’s Black History Month programming is a great way for the community to come together to discuss and recognize that Black history is American history,” Bacon said. “We are excited to bring the community virtual events for Black History Month that will address the continual movement for civil rights from the Underground Railroad to present-day college campuses.”

The Center is also co-hosting an online event with the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site (TR Site) and the Buffalo Presidential Center to celebrate Black History Month and Presidents’ Day on February 23 at 6pm. The event is part of the TR Site’s 2021 Speaker Nite Series, where author Margaret Kimberley will discuss her book, Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents. Click here for more information.

Black History Month Schedule

Campus Organizing: Discussion Panel

Friday, February 12 at 7pm

Matt McKenzie, Niagara University ’21, leads an inspiring discussion with other student activists.

“Redeeming Uncle Tom” Screening & Discussion

Friday, February 19 at 7pm

Watch the documentary, Redeeming Uncle Tom: The Josiah Henson Story. Then join Visitor Experience Specialist, and Henson descendant, Saladin Allah for a powerful discussion on legacy and memory.

“Prejudential: Black America & the Presidents” Presented by Margaret Kimberley

Tuesday, February 23 from 6pm – 7:30pm

This Speaker Nite series event will examine issues that were important during Theodore Roosevelt’s lifetime and continue to be relevant today.

Co-hosted by the TR Site and the Buffalo Presidential Center

James Baldwin’s “Talk To Teachers”

Friday, February 26 at 7pm

James Ponzo, professor of African American Studies at the University at Buffalo, leads a book discussion featuring James Baldwin’s “Talk to Teachers.” Attendees are not required to read the book beforehand.

The Center’s Virtual programming for Black History Month is $5 for non-members, and free for members. Those interested can register online at niagarafallsundergroundrailroa d.org/about/events/.

About the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center opened in May 2018 after 11 years of planning. The center is located inside the former 1863 U.S. Custom House attached to the Niagara Falls Amtrak station. The center sits adjacent to the location of the former International Suspension Bridge, a point of crossing for many freedom seekers including Harriet Tubman.

The Heritage Center preserves the historic role of the people of Niagara Falls in facilitating freedom for the oppressed. The places and stories associated with this network of freedom seekers, free African Americans and abolitionists, evoke powerful themes in American history and celebrate the bravery of the men and women who risked their lives to achieve the most basic rights of liberty. Learn more at niagarafallsunderground railroad.org.

