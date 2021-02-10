NEW MUSIC: London’s Nigerian-born singer/songwriter Jacob Banks shares new music video “PARADE”

Today, Nigerian-born singer/songwriter Jacob Banks shares his exhilarating new single “Parade” and its accompanying video. Banks has a wonderful voice with that rare soulfulness you hear from singers like Ray Charles, Joe Cocker, or Otis Redding. “Parade” was inspired by the unrest Banks felt upon attending a protest in the UK.

“I hoped to experience a sense of pride or whatever, but I didn’t experience any of that,” says Banks. “I felt defeated by the fact we still have to do this after all of these years. We’re all risking our lives with the pandemic out there. However, I found power in it. Society requires and needs those who stand up on the frontline and march. It needs all of the marginalized and disenfranchised groups, so get on board or get used to it.”

“Parade” follows the 2020 release of two songs – “Devil That I Know” and “Stranger.”

For more information on Jacob Banks, visit: www.mrjacobbanks.com

