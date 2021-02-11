Awesone guitar show at Buffalo Museum of Science

The guitar is arguably the single most enduring icon in American history. Guitars and other modern stringed instruments evolved from two ancient types of musical instruments dating back to at least 3000 BC, the beginning of recorded history.

Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The GUITAR celebrates the technological advancements and artistic developments of the guitar. Since the inception of the traditional guitar we’ve come to know today, guitar makers have experimented with hundreds of forms looking for the perfect blend of beauty and sound–whether it be bowls, flat surfaces, slightly curved lines, or dagger sharp angles.

Developed by The National GUITAR Museum in New York, New York, the exhibition features 40 instruments, ranging from the rare and antique to the wildly popular and innovative. Explore the world’s most popular instrument, from its history as an instrument of popular culture over the past four hundred years to modern efforts to reinvent the guitar with different materials, shapes, and approaches to design. Spanning centuries of design and craftsmanship, the exhibition takes visitors through the history of an object that is one of the most recognizable items on the planet

