NEW MUSIC: Glitterer releases a new music video “LIFE IS NOT A LESSON”

Today Glitterer aka Ned Russin is sharing the title track from his upcoming album “Life Is Not A Lesson”; directed by Chris Tharp. Offering fuzzy grunge-pop with doses of shimmering synths and emo angst, Glitterer is the project of Title Fight bassist Ned Russin.

“The song “Life Is Not A Lesson” answered a lot of the questions that earlier songs had brought up,” Russin said, “and the further along the album went it just felt right to title the album after this lyric and its solution. It summed up succinctly what I was trying to say all along: life is not a lesson to be learned.”

