Impulse! and Verve Celebrates 60 Years of releasing Groundbreaking Jazz Records 1961-2021

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Impulse! Records and UMe, the global catalog company of Universal Music Group, announce today a year-long campaign that includes a gorgeous, curated box set, a reimagined Alice Coltrane rarity, Turiya Sings, high-fidelity vinyl reissues, curated playlists, brand partnerships, new deep-dive video content and more to be announced throughout 2021.

Watch A Love Supreme: Deep Dive, which explores the lasting musical and historical importance of John Coltrane’s seminal 1965 recording A Love Supreme

https://Impulse.lnk.to/ ALSDeepDivePR

Visit impulserecords.com for more information on Impulse! 60 and to keep up to date with new releases, curated playlists, videos, clothing/branded merchandise and more.

John Cotrane 1962