Impulse! and Verve Celebrates 60 Years of releasing Groundbreaking Jazz Records 1961-2021

- 4-LP Box Set Impulse Records: Music, Message & The Moment (May 2021) Pre-order HERE
- Remixed, Reimagined Rarity from Alice Coltrane Turiya Sings Never Before Released Digitally or on LP, CD (Summer 2021)
- New Video Series Deep-Dive – Watch Pilot Episode About John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme HERE
- Impulse! Records Acoustic Sounds Series: Ray Charles, Gil Evans, Charles Mingus and more
- Thelonious Monk Palo Alto – Custodian’s Mix Record Store Day exclusive (June 2021)
- New 2021 Frontline Releases from Sons of Kemet, Brandee Younger, Pino Palladino/Blake Mills
- Impulse! Records Website and Webstore Relaunch including limited edition merch + Fixed Playlists Launch Impulse! 60: The Best of Impulse! Records, On Impulse: John Coltrane, On Impulse: Charles Mingus, On Impulse: Sonny Rollins and many more coming soon.
- Partnership with Jazz Is Dead including a bespoke t-shirt, poster, and collaborative content.For 60 years, the legendary Impulse! Records has been home to the greatest jazz artists of all time, including John Coltrane, Charles Mingus, Archie Shepp, Alice Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, Quincy Jones, and more. The orange-and-black imprint known as the House That Trane Built was a cultural beacon of progressivism, spiritualism, and activism throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Today, the label thrives with a new vanguard of jazz artists including Shabaka Hutchings, Sons of Kemet, The Comet Is Coming, Brandee Younger, Ted Poor and more.
To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Impulse! Records and UMe, the global catalog company of Universal Music Group, announce today a year-long campaign that includes a gorgeous, curated box set, a reimagined Alice Coltrane rarity, Turiya Sings, high-fidelity vinyl reissues, curated playlists, brand partnerships, new deep-dive video content and more to be announced throughout 2021.
Watch A Love Supreme: Deep Dive, which explores the lasting musical and historical importance of John Coltrane’s seminal 1965 recording A Love Supremehttps://Impulse.lnk.to/
ALSDeepDivePRFor 60 years, the legendary Impulse! Records has been home to the greatest jazz artists of all time, including John Coltrane, Charles Mingus, Archie Shepp, Alice Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, Quincy Jones, and more. The orange-and-black imprint known as the House That Trane Built was a cultural beacon of progressivism, spiritualism, and activism throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Today, the label thrives with a new vanguard of jazz artists including Shabaka Hutchings, Sons of Kemet, The Comet Is Coming, Brandee Younger, Ted Poor and more.
To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Impulse! Records and UMe, the global catalog company of Universal Music Group, announce today a year-long campaign that includes a gorgeous, curated box set, a reimagined Alice Coltrane rarity, Turiya Sings, high-fidelity vinyl reissues, curated playlists, brand partnerships, new deep-dive video content and more to be announced throughout 2021.
Watch A Love Supreme: Deep Dive, which explores the lasting musical and historical importance of John Coltrane’s seminal 1965 recording A Love Supreme
https://Impulse.lnk.to/
ALSDeepDivePR
Visit impulserecords.com for more information on Impulse! 60 and to keep up to date with new releases, curated playlists, videos, clothing/branded merchandise and more.
John Cotrane 1962
-
Add Comment