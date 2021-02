Musician and activist Jon Batiste releases his third single “CRY” from his forthcoming album WE ARE set for release on March 19 on Verve Records.

“When we think about folk and country music, we should think about our ancestors more,” said Batiste. “The ones who have been called into service to give us these sounds and these feelings. The country’s first farmers were indigenous and Black folks.”

