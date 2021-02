“Bullshit in Disguise” is Marie’s final installment in the lead up to her debut EP out on March 26th. The track delivers left-field R&B about society’s superficialities – a single reminder of this young artist’s ability to deliver music to feed the mind and the soul.

To date, Marie has excited reactions across the tastemaker world with support from Colors, Clash Magazine, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, Nothing But Hope & Passion (Vice) – to name a few.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...