BANDITS ON THE RUN facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: NYC trio Bandits on the Run release music video “SING YOU TO SLEEP”

February 12, 2021
jamiemoses288

Bandits on the Run, the NYC-based indie-pop trio anchored by three-part harmonies and unique instrumentation, have released the new single and video, “Sing You To Sleep.” The song is the third offering from the trio’s upcoming EP, Now Is The Time, to be released on May 7th, 2021.

“This song arose from wanting to soothe the troubled seas endlessly pouring out of the bubbling societal/political upheaval that has defined the last few years — especially for your loved ones, the ones you go to sleep with every night,” said singer/guitarist Adrian Blake Enscoe.


