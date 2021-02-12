NEW MUSIC: NYC’s Madame Mayhem Releases New Single “CRUEL HEART”

“This was one of the first songs Keith Wallen (Breaking Benjamin) and I wrote together,” said Natalie Cohen AKA Madam Mayhem. “I always have such a great experience co-writing with Keith. I remember listening to this demo on my way home after we finished writing and just getting so excited to share it. I have been patiently waiting for the right moment to release this single and I think now is as good a time as any! This song is near and dear to my heart and I am excited for the world to hear it!” says Madame Mayhem.

For More Information: • http://www.madamemayhem.com • https://www.facebook.com/ madamemayhem/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



