NEW MUSIC: NYC’s Madame Mayhem Releases New Single “CRUEL HEART”

February 12, 2021
“This was one of the first songs Keith Wallen (Breaking Benjamin) and I wrote together,” said Natalie Cohen AKA Madam Mayhem.  “I always have such a great experience co-writing with Keith. I remember listening to this demo on my way home after we finished writing and just getting so excited to share it. I have been patiently waiting for the right moment to release this single and I think now is as good a time as any! This song is near and dear to my heart and I am excited for the world to hear it!” says Madame Mayhem.

For More Information: • http://www.madamemayhem.com https://www.facebook.com/madamemayhem/


