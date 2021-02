Hard Rock/ Metal band Prey for Sunday released their new single “Don’t Let It End” off of their new self-titled EP that is now available! Prey for Sunday is the brainchild of Sacramento-native-turned-LA guitarist Neal Grusky, who shaped the band’s identity with a nod to avant-garde mod metal, thrash, and deathcore.

The band was formed in Los Angeles, California in 2018. Founded by Guitarist/Songwriter Neal Grusky, Lead Singer/Songwriter Tony Persico, and Bassist Shad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...