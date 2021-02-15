TUES FEB 16: Camille Zamora and the Mambo Kings join the BPO for a celebration of Latin music

Tune in this Tuesday for a sultry evening of Latin favorites!

Camille Zamora and the Mambo Kings join your BPO for a celebration of Latin music

Havana Nights

Premieres Tue Feb 16, 7pm

Trumpeter, arranger and conductor Jeff Tyzik joins your BPO this Tuesday for Havana Nights, a celebration of Latin music! Tune in for the premiere of our next Pops performance on Tuesday, February 16 at 7pm as soprano Camille Zamora and the Mambo Kings present an inventive program of steamy tangos and seductive ballads from Cuba, Spain, and Argentina.

All BPOnDemand performances are available on-demand for 30 days following their premiere. The series is available to all current 2020-21 season subscribers for FREE, as well as those patrons near and far who wish to purchase a virtual ticket on a concert-by-concert basis for just $10. For personalized service, please contact the BPO Box Office at (716) 885-5000.

