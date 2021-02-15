Camille Zamora and the Mambo King. Photo courtesy BPO
Arts & Culture Featured Music

TUES FEB 16: Camille Zamora and the Mambo Kings join the BPO for a celebration of Latin music

February 15, 2021
jamiemoses288

Tune in this Tuesday for a sultry evening of Latin favorites!
Camille Zamora and the Mambo Kings join your BPO for a celebration of Latin music

Havana Nights
Premieres Tue Feb 16, 7pm
Trumpeter, arranger and conductor Jeff Tyzik joins your BPO this Tuesday for Havana Nights, a celebration of Latin music! Tune in for the premiere of our next Pops performance on Tuesday, February 16 at 7pm as soprano Camille Zamora and the Mambo Kings present an inventive program of steamy tangos and seductive ballads from Cuba, Spain, and Argentina.
All BPOnDemand performances are available on-demand for 30 days following their premiere. The series is available to all current 2020-21 season subscribers for FREE, as well as those patrons near and far who wish to purchase a virtual ticket on a concert-by-concert basis for just $10. For personalized service, please contact the BPO Box Office at (716) 885-5000.

More great BPOnDemand performances on the horizon

JoAnn Falletta Conducts Haydn
Tue Feb 23, 7pm
LEARN MORE

Prelude to Pops
Tue Mar 2, 7pm
LEARN MORE

Beethoven & Strauss
Tue Mar 9, 7pm
LEARN MORE

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: