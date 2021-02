Rising pop singer/songwriter Rudy Touzet h as released his sultry new single “Fatal Attraction.” Inspired by an experience of spending the night with a woman twice his age, someone who knows their worth, what they want, and will make sure they get it.

“My ‘Fatal Attraction’ was at a 4th of July party and it was a cool experience that I expanded on in this track,” said Rudy

