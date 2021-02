International award-winning musician Burna Boy released the video to ‘Onyeka’ off his Twice As Tall, making ‘Onyeka’ the fifth video release from the internationally acclaimed album. Shot in Ghana, ‘Onyeka’ is a celebration of modern-day highlife, good vibes, and the authenticity that is uniquely West African.

