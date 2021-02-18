7 Ways to Help Someone You Love Stay Sober 

When someone you love is hooked to the bottle, things can get tough, sad, ugly, and messy. Their drinking problem affects their health, decisions, habits, actions, productivity at work, and many other aspects of their lives. What’s even more intriguing is that it doesn’t stop there. The drinking problem can have negative consequences on you and other people around the alcoholic. We all know how alcohol is associated with violence, recklessness, negligence, and accidents on the road. Especially when it becomes an addiction or progresses to dependence, it can easily put the drinker’s life and those of others in danger.

However, it is paramount to realize that rather than being despised or rejected, what most alcoholics need is care and help. Recovery from alcohol abuse or addiction is a process. It may require patience, a lot of support, and professional intervention. Measure to avoid relapses during recovery should also be taken without making the victim feel undermined. Here are seven ways to help someone you love stay sober.

1. Offer Resources

When you help a loved one stay sober, the recovery journey may seem impossible, but an ultimate treatment program will go a long way in making it happen. Do not go hard at the beginning. Rather, take it a step at a time, and adapt to the gradual changes happening in their lives. You can also have someone who successfully managed to quit drinking speak to them and hold their hand towards their decided destination. The internet is also full of helpful resources for victims of substance abuse, and alcoholism is not an exception.

2. Create a Substance-Free Environment

A recovering addict can easily fall into the trap and relapse. Therefore, one of the first measures to take is to eliminate any possible triggers that could demean their recovery process. Without a doubt, it is perhaps the most challenging part of the journey because of the withdrawal symptoms that come shortly after quitting and maintaining sobriety. If it gets a bit challenging to eliminate triggers, you can visit CoastlineBehavioralHealth.com and learn more about transitional housing. These facilities ensure a substance-free environment for your loved ones, so they can stay sober and clean especially after treatment.

3. Be Prepared

Recovery from alcoholism can be a lifelong process. If you are not willing to walk with your alcoholic loved one through the journey, you could be as well wasting your precious time starting. Remember that they are likely to relapse during recovery, and you will lose the battle if you end up being judgmental. In case of a relapse, use it as a sign to find better treatment and continue walking the walk. Be prepared to handle various situations and scenarios when helping a loved one to sober up.

4. Encourage Healthy Living

Drug abuse puts a toll on the person’s mind, body, and soul. When they choose recovery, you have to prioritize self-care and embrace it to the last step. That will keep them safe and occupied. For instance, exercising regularly will help improve appetite and overall nutrition. It also helps remove toxic metabolites from their system. Additionally, they will get ample rest and quality sleep. Relaxation techniques like yoga and engaging in hobbies will keep them occupied too.

5. Open Communication

Recovery is not for the weak, and a small trigger may make them jump back to their old ways. Addiction is a disease, and it is well handled when the person is getting love and comfort from his loved ones. The conversations may be uncomfortable but necessary, especially in establishing the underlying causes of the problem. Keeping open communication with your loved ones will also help them avoid the mental health issues like anxiety and depression associated with staying sober.

6. Remember They Are Human

Sometimes, you may get sick and tired of holding their hand, but alcoholics are not monsters! They are humans who make mistakes and should be given room. Addiction is a condition that, when not well handled, may lead to severe depression and a whole bunch of other health issues. Avoid working with emotions and in case they get actively involved, limit your contact to avoid using words that will make them feel unloved.

7. You Need To Be Informed

You will be better positioned to handle a situation if you have information about it. For instance, learning about drug treatment, disorder, interventions, and recovery programs can help you know how to handle your loved one. Seek professional assistance for proper coaching. Also, find more information on how to handle your drunken loved one in different circumstances.

Finally, remember to involve supportive family members and friends in the journey. Quitting alcohol is easy, but staying sober is more than challenging. It can be quite tormenting, especially for people who were habitual or heavy drinkers before. Nonetheless, the above few points should shed some light on how you can help a loved one to sober up and recover.

