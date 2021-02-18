NEW MUSIC: Brooklyn’s The Antlers release new video for “JUST ONE SEC”

New York’s The Antlers are revealing a handful of singles with what Stereogum has called “twinkling and soothing instrumentation.” Today they have shared “Just One Sec”, another reassuring track from their upcoming album Green to Gold, out March 26 via ANTI-. The song’s bucolic new video was created in collaboration with directors Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup and world-renowned contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

“This song’s about the difficulty of escaping your reputation with someone you’ve closely known for a long time,” lead singer and songwriter Peter Silberman said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



