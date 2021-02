Singer, songwriter, and TikTok influencer LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson) releases his second single “The Eulogy Of You And Me.” This comes on the heels of his first release “21st Century Vampire” which has amassed over 13 million streams worldwide, as well as over 5.4 million video views to date.

“We’ve all experienced heartbreak from a toxic relationship at one point or another,” said Lilhuddy. “That feeling of relief once you put an end to that relationship is so freeing.

