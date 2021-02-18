Image courtesy welcome716.com
Until this Sunday, February 21st, enjoy specials from some of Buffalo’s best black-owned restaurants

February 18, 2021
jamiemoses288

Whether it’s soul food staples including fried chicken, fish & collard greens, or vegan/vegetarian deliciousness like the chopped-cheese-like Impossible Burger, the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals are showcasing over a dozen local, black-owned restaurants until just the end of this weekend, including:

When you’re out and about and posting photos, don’t forget to use #BRW716 and #BULYPNY to be entered in a raffle to win a gift certificate to one of the participating businesses!

