Until this Sunday, February 21st, enjoy specials from some of Buffalo’s best black-owned restaurants

Whether it’s soul food staples including fried chicken, fish & collard greens, or vegan/vegetarian deliciousness like the chopped-cheese-like
- @Eleven Wings & Cuisine
- Brothers Takeout Café & Catering
- Buffalo SoulCake Crazy Bakery
- Je Ne Sais Quoi
- Khari’s Café
- La Verdad Café
- Manna @ Northland
- Park Vue
- PhatCatz of WNY
- Ravelle Culinary Creations
- SNS Sips
- Sunshine Vegan Eats
When you’re out and about and posting photos, don’t forget to use #BRW716 and #BULYPNY to be entered in a raffle to win a gift certificate to one of the participating businesses!
Add Comment