Until this Sunday, February 21st, enjoy specials from some of Buffalo’s best black-owned restaurants

Whether it’s soul food staples including fried chicken, fish & collard greens, or vegan/vegetarian deliciousness like the chopped-cheese-like Impossible Burger, the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals are showcasing over a dozen local, black-owned restaurants until just the end of this weekend, including:

When you’re out and about and posting photos, don’t forget to use #BRW716 and #BULYPNY to be entered in a raffle to win a gift certificate to one of the participating businesses!

LEARN MORE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



