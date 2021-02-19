SAT FEB 20: African variety store Rachel & Daughters grand opening this weekend

Rachel & Daughters African Variety Store is having a grand opening event on Saturday. The new Black woman-owned business will provide a variety of ethnic African food, clothing, and other cultural items to the Buffalo community. Store owner Rachel Tarwo is a seasoned entrepreneur originally from Liberia. She used to make her own candy in her home country as a way to provide for her family. But in 2002, she had to flee her country with her family amidst a civil war. It was in 2004 when she moved to the United States and made Buffalo, NY her home.

In 2020, Rachel enrolled in the Community Action Organization of WNY’s (CAO) Business Development Workshop Series and graduated at the top of her class. Not surprising. To quote Alexander Hamilton from the musical Hamilton “immigrants, we get the job done.”

“The entrepreneurial spirit is in my heart,” Tarwo said. “I am glad to have the opportunity to start my business with my daughters and the great support from CAO.”

Rachel & Daughters African Variety Store Grand Opening

883 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14211

Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 12 pm

